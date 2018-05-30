Michigan Congresswoman: Trump says things that are heartbreaking -- also things that are right

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan's Brenda Lawrence spoke on several topics on Wednesday during the Mackinac Policy Conference.

Rep. Lawrence (D-MI14) told Local 4's Devin Scillian that President Trump's words hurt at times, but he is not always wrong.

"There are things that are said by our president that is heartbreaking -- but he'll say things that are right, too," Rep. Lawrence said.

On civility, Lawrence said she doesn't "have to stoop to the level."

Lawrence also said that the Democratic message can not be anti-Trump. "The message is, what will the Democratic party do for you."

Watch the full interview with Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence above.

