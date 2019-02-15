Michigan Democrats criticize president over national emergency declaration

In a statement Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan's 13th Congressional District criticized President Trump's national emergency declaration to pay for a wall at the southern border.

DETROIT - Prominent Michigan Democrats are responding to President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to pay for a wall at the southern border.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan's 13th Congressional District, released the following statement regarding the national emergency declaration:

“This President continues to try and go around the checks and balances in our government to push his racist and harmful policies. There is no national emergency and we in Congress must stop this declaration. Americans are facing dire needs with issues such wages, poverty, and healthcare, yet Trump is fixated on vilifying and terrorizing immigrants who want to come to this country for a better life. Enough is enough. I will work with my colleagues to do everything in our power to halt this declaration.”

Tlaib is one of several Democrats who have come forward to criticize Trump over the emergency declaration.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released the following statement after Trump declared a national emergency.

“Securing our Northern and Southern borders is critical, but there is no one-size-fits-all approach. I supported the bipartisan border security funding bill that Congress passed yesterday because it prioritized investments in the right combination of personnel, technology and barriers that border security professionals have said will help them protect our country. A border wall is not the most effective way to stop illegal drugs, keep our country safe and ensure the efficient flow of international trade.

“The President’s decision undermines our Constitution’s checks and balances by diverting funds Congress dedicated to other vital programs, including funding for our military. In the past, national emergencies have been invoked during the most immediate and dire threats to our homeland – like September 11th – and it should not be used to fulfill a campaign promise.”



