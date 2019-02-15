Michigan GOP Congressman: Trump 'circumventing constitutional system' with emergency declaration

DETROIT - Michigan U.S. Rep. Justin Amash called President Trump's national emergency declaration "void" in a tweet Friday morning.

The Republican Congressman who represents the Grand Rapids area accused Trump of "attempting to circumvent our constitutional system."

A national emergency declaration for a non-emergency is void. A prerequisite for declaring an emergency is that the situation requires immediate action and Congress does not have an opportunity to act. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump is attempting to circumvent our constitutional system. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 15, 2019

On Thursday, after the House and Senate passed a funding bill to avert another shutdown, Rep. Amash called it a "bad day for constitutional and fiscal conservatism."

What a bad (frankly, embarrassing) day for constitutional and fiscal conservatism. The Senate confirms Bill Barr as attorney general, congressional leaders conspire to advance a $333 billion wasteful spending bill, and @POTUS plans to declare an emergency for a non-emergency. 🤦‍♂️ — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 15, 2019

It's not the first time Amash has been critical of the president. He regularly called on Trump to end the government shutdown in January without a border wall.

Amash was also critical of Trump's decision to stay in Afghanistan and Trump 2017 executive order on immigration, calling it "unlawful."

On Thursday, Congress lopsidedly approved a border security compromise that would avert a second painful government shutdown.

But a new confrontation has been ignited — this time over President Donald Trump’s plan to bypass lawmakers and declare a national emergency to siphon billions of dollars from other federal coffers for his wall on the Mexican boundary.

Money in the bill for border barriers, about $1.4 billion, is far below the $5.7 billion Trump insisted he needed and would finance just a quarter of the 200-plus miles (322 kilometers) he wanted. The White House said he’d sign the legislation but act unilaterally to get more, prompting condemnations from Democrats and threats of lawsuits from states and others who might lose federal money or said Trump was abusing his authority.

The uproar over Trump’s next move cast an uncertain shadow over what had been a rare display of bipartisanship to address the grinding battle between the White House and lawmakers over border security.

The Senate passed the legislation 83-16 Thursday, with both parties solidly aboard. The House followed with a 300-128 tally, with Trump’s signature planned Friday. Trump will speak Friday morning in the Rose Garden about border security, the White House said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.