DETROIT - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is attending the National Governor's Association's Infrastructure Summit, where she will meet with governors from throughout the country to discuss the challenges regarding cyber-security and infrastructure.

The event is being held in the ballroom of the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit.

The event is being held in the ballroom of the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit.

