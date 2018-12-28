Michigan Gov. Snyder expected to consider lame-duck bills until last minute in office

LANSING, Mich. - Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn into office on New Year's Day.

Before then, Gov. Rick Snyder will look at more than 100 new bills to potentially sign. He is expected to consider the bills until his last day in office, Monday.

Recently, Snyder has swiftly signed some of what has hit his desk, such as a new tunnel to replace the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac. The project is estimated to cost between $350 million and $500 million.

On Thursday, Snyder signed a bill creating legislation to make cyber-bullying a crime, aiming to hold people accountable for using the anonymity of the internet to bully or shame someone.

He also vetoed the 'baby box' bill that would create safe places for parents to surrender babies.

Many of the bills on his desk are controversial. One changes the guidelines on how Michigan handles radioactive waste at dumpsites. Currently, only one dumpsite in Michigan takes radioactive waste.

