Michigan Gov. Snyder seeks $630M for roads, CPS caseworkers, water cleanup

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is seeking a final $630 million budget bill before he leaves office, proposing to spend more to repair roads, address water contamination and hire 246 additional child protective services caseworkers following a scathing audit.

The state budget office made its request public this week after it was sent to lawmakers last week. The Snyder administration says tax collections are up due to the economy and a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that enabled states to require online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases from states where they have no physical presence.

The legislation factors in deals reached as part of the budget Snyder signed in June and which took effect last month, but it also would include new spending this fiscal year.

The outgoing Republican governor wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to direct $183 million in online sales tax revenue toward roads. It otherwise would primarily go to schools and the general fund.

Snyder also proposed adding $160 million to savings, spending $43 million to address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances that have tainted drinking water and another $31 million to improve child protection. The proposal also assumes the approval of Snyder’s previously proposed landfill dumping fee increase to help pay for environmental cleanup, which would generate $37 million in new revenue for half of the budget year.

In September, the state auditor general released a report that identified numerous deficiencies within CPS , including failures to launch and complete abuse and neglect investigations within required timeframes. About $21 million would be spent to decrease caseload ratios by increasing staff capacity. An additional $10 million would fund startup costs for CPS computer upgrades and other improvements.

