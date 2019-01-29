Michigan Gov. Whitmer moves State of the State speech to Feb. 12

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at an executive directive signing event on Jan. 2, 2019. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving her State of the State address to Feb. 12.

The move comes after it was announced on Monday that President Trump would deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 5, which was the original date Whitmer planned to deliver her speech.

It'll be Whitmer's first State of the State speech since taking office in January.

