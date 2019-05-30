Michigan Gov. Whitmer to sign bipartisan auto insurance bill on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the bipartisan bill aimed at lowering auto insurance rates during the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday.

Whitmer, along with Republican leaders, agreed to a deal to lower auto insurance premiums in the state, which are the highest in the U.S, last week. The Michigan Legislature passed the bill on Friday.

Whitmer's office announced Thursday morning that Senate Bill 1 will be signed by the governor on this day.

Friday's signing of Senate Bill 1 is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. on the Grand Hotel's Front Porch.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich, House Democratic Leader Christine Greig

Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection benefits with their auto insurance policy. Lawmakers want to let motorists forego full coverage if they have other health insurance to handle their crash injuries, and to stop forcing car insurers to reimburse much more for treatment than health insurers do.

Read more: Michigan auto insurance bill: Understanding rate decreases, timeline of changes

The average premium in Michigan - which is $2,693, according to the most recent report from The Zebra, an insurance comparison website - is 83% higher than the national average of $1,470. Detroit's premium on average is $5,464, far surpassing any other U.S. city.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who filed a lawsuit last year asking that the 1973 no-fault law be declared unconstitutional for failing to provide fair and equitable insurance rates, said the bipartisan agreement is "outstanding" and "will cut rates for Michigan drivers significantly."

The compromise came the same week that billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert took initial steps toward launching a ballot drive as a "failsafe" in case the Legislature and governor did not enact legislation. The move would have enabled GOP lawmakers to overhaul the insurance law without having to worry about a gubernatorial veto.

