Michigan Governor-elect Whitmer announces key cabinet, leadership hires

Michigan Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer has announced several key cabinet and leadership hires as she prepares to take office in January.

“We have assembled a highly-skilled and deeply experienced team ready to get to work moving Michigan forward, starting January 1,” said Governor-elect Whitmer. “Putting forth a budget reflective of the issues that matter most to Michigan residents will be one of my first and most important charges as Governor. This group brings the expertise that will be necessary to guide that process and a commitment to getting the job done right.”

Here are the hiring highlights:

Rachael Eubanks has been named to serve as state treasurer

Former state representative Chris Kolb will serve as budget director

Office of the State Employer will be headed by Liza Estlund Olson

Office of the State Employer will be headed by Liza Estlund Olson

Chief of Staff – JoAnne Huls, chief of staff at Sterling Group.

Chief Strategist – Mark A. Burton, CEO of Burton Strategies, Inc. and chief of staff to then-Senate Democratic Leader Whitmer.

Chief Legal Counsel – Mark Totten, Associate professor at MSU College of Law and former prosecutor and attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Chief Compliance Officer – Corina Peña Andorfer, attorney and former chief compliance officer at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Cabinet Secretary – Jay B. Rising, former state treasurer and retired executive vice president/chief financial officer of Detroit Medical Center.

Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II – Shaquila Myers, legislative director for Senate Minority Leader Ananich.

Communications Director – Zack Pohl, Whitmer for Governor communications director and former communications director at Michigan AFL-CIO.

Public Affairs Director – Jen Flood, government policy advisor at Dykema.

Community Affairs Director – Melanie Brown, director of public affairs and community engagement at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Department of Environmental Quality will be led by Liesl Eichler Clark

Daniel Eichinger will serve as director of the Department of Natural Resources

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will be headed by Gary McDowell

Captain Joe Gasper, who first joined the Michigan State Police in 1998, will serve as director of the Michigan State Police

Heidi Washington will continue to serve in her current role as director of the Michigan Department of Corrections

Brigadier General Paul Rogers, most recently the Deputy Commander of the 46th Military Police Command, will lead the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Orlene Hawks will lead the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs

Department of Insurance and Financial Services will be headed by Anita Fox

Department of Insurance and Financial Services will be headed by Anita Fox

Office of the Children's Ombudsman will be led by long-time criminal prosecutor and child advocate Lisa McCormick

“I am proud to announce a team of immensely talented and representative leaders who are committed to moving our state forward for all Michigan residents,” said Governor-elect Whitmer. “These individuals are experts in their fields and will bring fresh and diverse perspectives to the Cabinet as we work together to address critical issues and improve lives throughout the state.”

