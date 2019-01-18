Michigan House Speaker invites Trump to deliver State of the Union speech in Lansing

**This image is for use with this specific article only.** President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, before a joint session of Congress.

A Michigan lawmaker is inviting President Trump to deliver his State of the Union address in Lansing, instead of Washington.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield sent a letter to Trump, making the offer in light of Speaker Pelosi's request to postpone the annual address due to the ongoing shutdown.

"There is no higher loyalty or obligation than to the people we serve and the communities we represent, and no partisan gamesmanship should stand in the way of that service. Because of that, this chamber and this speaker are willing to put people before politics for this important decision," Chatfield wrote.

"Washington D.C. may be bogged down in partisan politics, but Michigan is different," Chatfield continued.

Read the full letter below:

President @realDonaldTrump, due to the unavailability of the US House for your #SOTU Address, I would like to extend to you an official invitation to deliver your important address in the Michigan House chamber. The success of our state & country is bigger than political parties! pic.twitter.com/FqFYIf8V3G — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) January 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.