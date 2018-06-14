Michigan lawmaker proposes lowering state's voting age to 16

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan senator wants to lower the voting age from 18 to 16.

Sen. David Knezek (D-Dearborn Heights), the state's youngest senator, is pushing for the change because he believes young people are dramatically impacted by political decisions.

The proposal has been inspired by the recent political activism of teens, including the activism that followed the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting in February.

"They can do just about anything in that political process -- they can march, they can rally, they can register people to vote, they can go out and hold town hall meetings. They can do everything except cast a vote at the ballot box," Knezek said.

Michigan's voting age was last changed in 1971 when it was lowered from 21 to 18.

