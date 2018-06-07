Michigan Legislature sends Medicaid work requirement bill to Gov. Snyder's desk

LANSING - Legislation that would require able-bodied adults in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program to meet work or job-related requirements is going to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature.

The state’s Republican-led Senate passed the bill Thursday, a day after revised legislation was advanced through the House.

Starting in 2020, adults age 18 to 62 would have to show workforce engagement averaging 80 hours a month — through work, school, job or vocational training, an internship, substance abuse treatment or community service.

Michigan would seek a federal waiver to implement the requirements that are being encouraged by the Trump administration. About 540,000 of 670,000 enrollees in the Healthy Michigan plan would be affected.

Several other Republican-led states have already tied work requirements to Medicaid eligibility.

The program provides health insurance to adults with incomes at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level.

