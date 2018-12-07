Michigan, Ohio representatives invite President Trump to visit GM plants, meet workers

WASHINGTON, DC - Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell joined a group of her colleagues from Michigan and Ohio Friday in formally inviting President Donald Trump to visit the communities impacted by General Motors’ decision to idle several North America plants.

The invitation was led by Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur and was also signed by Ohio Reps. Tim Ryan and Joyce Beatty, and Michigan Rep.-elect Andy Levin.

“Respectfully, we invite you to join us to visit the Lordstown Assembly, Warren Transmission, Brownstown Battery, Baltimore Operations and Detroit-Hamtramck plants, to meet the workers who will soon receive pink slips," the members wrote. "This idling will impact over 14,000 workers, including the layoff of 3,300 production workers in the United States and 2,500 in Canada, and another 8,000 salaried employees."

General Motors CEO Mary Barra made the case Thursday in Washington, D.C. for putting two plants in Metro Detroit on ice as well as others in Ohio, Canada and Maryland. She's also cutting more than 14,000 workers. White collar positions make up 1,800 of those 14,000 cuts.

“Our communities need deliverance on your promises to invest in and restore America’s manufacturing might and to put an end to the outsourcing of American jobs," the representative wrote. "We will work with you and your Administration to reinvest and modernize American auto manufacturing."

You can read the full letter written to Trump here.

