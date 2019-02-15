Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib criticizes president over national emergency declaration

In a statement Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan's 13th Congressional District criticized President Trump's national emergency declaration to pay for a wall at the southern border.

DETROIT - Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan's 13th Congressional District, released the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to pay for a wall at the southern border.

“This President continues to try and go around the checks and balances in our government to push his racist and harmful policies. There is no national emergency and we in Congress must stop this declaration. Americans are facing dire needs with issues such wages, poverty, and healthcare, yet Trump is fixated on vilifying and terrorizing immigrants who want to come to this country for a better life. Enough is enough. I will work with my colleagues to do everything in our power to halt this declaration.”

Tlaib is one of several Democrats who have come forward to criticize Trump over the emergency declaration. Read more here.

