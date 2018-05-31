Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow talks Trump, NAFTA and mental health at Mackinac

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) spoke to Local 4 at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday morning.

Sen. Stabenow spoke on several issues, including life in Washington, funding for the Great Lakes, Line 5 and trade.

"My feeling has always been - we want to export our products, not our jobs. It's a balance," Stabenow said on trade. "I would love to see improvements made without losing the capacity to trade in our markets. It's been difficult, chaotic and worrisome to me."

Sen. Stabenow also spoke on North Korea. "Talks are good. We should also be aware of what probably will or won't come out of these talks," Stabenow said.

