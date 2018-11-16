Michigan to develop online voter registration under new laws signed by Gov. Snyder

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan residents will be able to use the internet to register to vote under laws signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The measures enacted Thursday require the state to develop an interface so voter registration applications can be submitted on the secretary of state’s website. The system will be off limits to people without a valid driver’s license or state identification card or those who submit a change of address within the previous 10 days.

People wishing to register to vote currently must complete a form by hand and mail or deliver it to their local clerk.

About 95 percent of Michigan’s voting-age population is registered to vote.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.