Michigan's GOP-led Legislature may reject Whitmer's environmental order

Michigan’s Legislature is considering whether to quickly reject Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that abolished three new panels that have a role in environmental rule-making and permitting.

The House and Senate may vote as soon as Wednesday to deny her executive order, two days after it was issued. It would be the first clash between Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor.

Whitmer’s order restructures and reorganizes the state Department of Environmental Quality. It also eliminates a commission, a committee and a board that were created under 2018 Republican-passed laws that gave industries, outside experts and scientists more say in regulatory decisions.

Republicans say Whitmer should not be able to use an order to effectively veto laws signed by her predecessor. She has said the panels created too much bureaucracy.

