Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson dies at 80

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died Saturday morning. He was 80.

Patterson died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday at his Independence Township home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“It is with deep sadness that I report the passing of our friend and county executive, L. Brooks Patterson,” Chief Deputy County Executive Gerald D. Poisson said.

“He was a once-in-a-generation leader whose vision inspired all of us to be part of the best county government in America.”

Poisson will take the oath of office to serve as county executive until either the Oakland County Board of Commissioners appoints a successor within 30 days or a special election is held as provided by law.

Mary Warner, Patterson's daughter, released the following statement on behalf of the family:

"Our dad was a courageous fighter all his life and he fought right up until the end. Our family is grieving over the unimaginable loss of our father, grandfather, hero, and friend. Many will remember him for his impact on Michigan and generosity toward Oakland County. We'll remember him for his love and generosity toward his family and friends."

Friends and family said Patterson was more than halfway through an unprecedented distinguished seventh term of service as Oakland County executive. Since taking office Jan. 1, 1993, they said he transformed Oakland County with his 21st century vision and no-nonsense leadership.

His mission was to make Oakland County one of the best places to live, work, play and raise a family. In addition, they said, he served with distinction as Oakland County prosecutor from Jan. 1, 1973 to Dec. 31, 1988.

