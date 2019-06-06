Poll: Michigan Gov. Whitmer's approval ratings up nearly 13 points since election

A new poll offers insight into what Michigan voters are feeling heading into the 2020 election cycle.

A WDIV/Detroit News poll released this week looks at a range of topics, including Gov. Whitmer's job approval. Here's a look at the results:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's approval

Whitmer’s job approval has increased substantially to 50.7 percent approve and 23.7 percent disapprove. 23.3 percent of voters neither approve, nor disapprove of her performance.

Only Strong Republican voters disapprove of Whitmer’s job performance.

In Jan. 2019, Whitmer started with job approval of 38 percent approve to 13 percent disapprove. Her job approval has grown by nearly thirteen points, with a better than 2-1 margin of approval to disapproval.

Voters in outside of Metro Detroit approve of the Governor by a margin of 53.5 percent-27.6 percent.

Voters in Metro Detroit approve of the Governor by a margin of 48.9 percent-19.9 percent.

Voters over the age of 65 give Governor Whitmer a job approval of 60.7 percent-23.7 percent.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on May 28-30, 2019 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the Glengariff Group, Inc. as part of our public polling program and provided to WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

