Poll: Michigan voters oppose impeachment hearings against President Trump

Michigan voters have an unfavorable impression of President Trump, but don't support impeachment, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

The poll showed that even though Michigan voters believe the president obstructed justice by a small margin, a majority of voters are against starting impeachment hearings.

President Trump's approval, impeachment, China trade

Approval unchanged

By a margin of 36.7 percent-53.7 percent, Michigan voters have an unfavorable impression of Donald Trump. President Trump’s favorable/unfavorable has been stuck in cement dating back to January 2018.

Much like his favorable/unfavorable, President Trump’s job approval has been stuck in cement for the past two years with 44.3 percent approving of his performance and 52.0 percent disapproving of his performance.

While 26.8 percent of voters strongly approve of President Trump’s performance, 42.7 percent of voters strongly disapprove of President Trump’s performance.

White voters are narrowly supportive of President Trump’s performance by a margin of 50.6 percent-46.0 percent.

Black voters strongly disapprove of President Trump’s performance 8.2 percent-87.0 percent.

Men approve of President Trump’s performance by a margin of 50.0 percent - 45.8 percent.

Women disapprove of President Trump’s performance by a margin of 39.1 percent-57.7 percent.

President Trump’s highest levels of approval continue to be among men without a college education culminating in a 63.4 percent job approval rating among men with some post high school education but not a college degree.

Women, regardless of education, continue to strongly disapprove of his job performance.

Obstruction, impeachment hearings

Michigan voters are narrowly split with 43.0 percent believing Donald Trump did obstruct justice while 41.5 percent believe he did not obstruct justice. 15.0 percent of voters do not know.

Men and women are diametrically opposed on the obstruction of justice issue:

Men believe he did not obstruct justice by a margin of 39.2 percent-46.5 percent.

Women believe he did obstruct justice by a margin of 46.5 percent-36.9 percent.

Independent voters are split on the issue at 36.3 percent obstructed vs. 40.7 percent no obstruction, with 21.2 percent undecided.

But by a margin of 39.6 percent-52.8 percent, Michigan voters oppose the House of Representatives beginning impeachment hearings against President Trump.

While 27.3 percent of voters strongly support beginning impeachment hearings, 41.0 percent of voters strongly oppose hearings.

By a margin of 31.9 percent-59.3 percent, Independent voters oppose beginning impeachment hearings.

China trade policy

By a margin of 25.8 percent-46.8 percent, Michigan voters strongly believe President Trump’s trade strategy with China is bad for Michigan. 9.8 percent of voters believe the policy is having no effect on Michigan. 17.3 percent of voters do not know.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on May 28-30, 2019 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the Glengariff Group, Inc. as part of our public polling program and provided to WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

