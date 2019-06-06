Poll: Michigan voters strongly oppose proposed abortion law

CNN

Michigan voters are strongly opposed to proposed abortion laws moving through the state's Republican-led Legislature.

A new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows voters are against the proposed law by a big margin.

Deep dive: View the full poll results here

Voters were asked if they support or oppose legislation being considered in the State Legislature that would ban a commonly used abortion procedure in Michigan during the second trimester and charge doctors who use the procedure with a two-year criminal sentence.

By a margin of 30.7 percent-57.7 percent, Michigan voters oppose the proposed law. 49.5 percent of voters STRONGLY OPPOSE the proposed law.

The chart below compares positions to the proposed law by party affiliation. Independent voters oppose the proposed law by a margin of 27.5 percent-61.0 percent.

Party Affiliation Support Oppose

Strong Democratic 8.7 percent 82.9 percent

Lean Democratic 17.0 percent 77.3 percent

Independent 27.5 percent 61.0 percent

Lean Republican 45.4 percent 38.0 percent

Strong Republican 61.7 percent 23.3 percent

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on May 28-30, 2019 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the Glengariff Group, Inc. as part of our public polling program and provided to WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

