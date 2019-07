TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Federal prosecutors are seeking to push back the trial of a northern Michigan lawmaker who is charged with scheming to trade votes for campaign money.

Prosecutors say in a court filing that the case against Traverse City-area Republican Rep. Larry Inman is unusual and needs more review.

They want to check medical records behind Inman's claim that he suffered "diminished capacity" from chronic opioid use.

