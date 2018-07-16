Race for Michigan governor: Democratic candidates will debate this week

DETROIT - The Michigan primary is quickly approaching as the race for governor heats up.

The election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 7. The deadline to register to vote already has passed.

This week, WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Democratic Party will host “Decision 2018: Democratic Gubernatorial Debate” with three Democratic candidates for Michigan Governor at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 19.

The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit.

Candidates participating are former executive director of the Detroit Department of Health and Wellness Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, entrepreneur Shri Thanedar, and former Minority Leader of the Michigan Senate Gretchen Whitmer. They will discuss their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.

Local 4 News anchors Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill will moderate the debate.

“With leadership changing in Lansing and in Washington, it is our duty at Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit to give voters information about the candidates and the issues. Debates are one way to put those running for top offices in front of the media and voters to answer the questions that will impact life in Michigan,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz.

“Elected officials make the policies about infrastructure, public safety, education, health care and our way of life in this state. The fourth estate must hold those wanting to represent the people accountable,” added Drutz.

The live event will air on WDIV-Local 4 and stream live on ClickOnDetroit.com.

