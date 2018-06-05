Recreational marijuana proposal deadline is Tuesday for Michigan lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. - The future of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan will take a major step forward, or backward, on Tuesday.

The deadline for Michigan lawmakers to act on the petition that allows Michigan residents to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana is set to go on the ballot Tuesday. That is, unless legislature acts.

The proposal was initially cleared by the Board of State Canvassers, thus beginning the 40-day clock for Michigan legislature.

If lawmakers do nothing, the proposal will be on the ballot this fall. However, the legislature could adopt the bill and force lawmakers to amend it at a later time.

The House goes into session Tuesday afternoon, but those in favor of furthering the conversation of the legalization of recreational marijuana believe they have until 11:59 p.m.

One thing is certain -- at the end of the day, the case of legalizing marijuana will be closed or put on the ballot this November.

