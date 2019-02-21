Report: Trump leaning towards nominating John James for UN ambassador post

WASHINGTON - President Trump is leaning towards nominating former Michigan U.S. Senate candidate John James as United Nations ambassador.

Politico reports the White House is in discussions with James about the vacant post.

James, 37, is a businessman and Iraq War veteran who ran against Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the 2018 election.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert announced Saturday she had withdrawn from consideration as UN ambassador, keeping the position open.

The State Department said Saturday that Trump will make an announcement about a new nominee soon.

Trump, who sounded out the idea of selecting James with trusted advisers around Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, is "very impressed by him ... and sees him as a rising star," the source said.

James had previously interviewed with Trump for a role in the administration and was seen as a top prospect for the UN job when the position was offered to Nauert.

