Republican-led Michigan Legislature repeals 'prevailing wage' law for construction workers

LANSING - The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has voted to repeal a decades-old law that guarantees higher “prevailing” wages for construction workers on state-financed projects.

Gov. Rick Snyder opposes the bill, but it is veto-proof because it was initiated through a ballot drive. The repeal measure was approved 23-14 mostly on party lines in the Michigan Senate. The Michigan House vote was close, 56-53.

Michigan is poised to become the fifth conservative-led state to annul its prevailing wage law since 2015.

Republicans say the law costs taxpayers more when school construction and other government projects could be done for less money. Democrats, union contractors and others say the repeal initiative is an attack on workers and the 1965 law ensures they are paid fairly and quality work is done.

Lots of f-bombs, other choice words flowing from above in House gallery - construction workers vow to remember in November. GOP until now hasn't paid any electoral price for other votes _ 2012 right-to-work law, etc #MiLeg — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) June 6, 2018

