Revised Medicaid work requirement bill moves in Michigan's Legislature

LANSING, Mich. - A revised Medicaid work requirement bill is advancing in Michigan’s Legislature.

A Republican-led House panel approved the measure on party lines Wednesday. It would require more than 500,000 able-bodied, nonelderly beneficiaries in the state’s Medicaid expansion program to meet an average 80 hours a month of qualifying work activities.

That could include work, school, job training, an internship, community service or substance abuse treatment.

Changes made Thursday would allow for three months of noncompliance in a 12-month period. The bill also would boost how much recipients pay toward their premium once they have been in the expansion program for four years.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder said last week a deal was “basically there.” Wednesday’s committee vote means the Senate-passed legislation could reach his desk soon once final legislative votes occur.

