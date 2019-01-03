State employees in Michigan must report public safety concerns under newly signed executive order

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed her first executive order late Wednesday afternoon.

Whitmer said the directive will protect public health, safety and welfare in Michigan. The directive requires state employees who have a reason to believe the public is in jeopardy to report it to their boss.

"We'll encourage and empower our state employees to speak up promptly on any concerns," Whitmer said.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder sent a letter to state employees in April of 2016 advising them to do the same, but an executive order takes it a step further, making department directors investigate immediately and notify the state compliance officer.

