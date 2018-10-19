The week in Michigan politics — 10/19/18

DETROIT - Here are the top political stories from across Michigan this week:

ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election [ClickOnDetroit]

2 Michigan reps back bill seeking halt in Saudi arms sales amid Khashoggi affair [Detroit News]

Ballot proposals

Flashpoint 10/14/18: Debating Proposal 2 and the 'Kavanaugh effect' in midterm elections [ClickOnDetroit]

Emails: Michigan Republicans brag that redistricting ‘protects incumbents’ [Bridge]

Michigan’s Republican black-sheep justice is winning some unlikely allies [Bridge]

State estimates legalized marijuana could bring in $287.9M in new tax revenue [MLive]

US Customs and Border: Still illegal to bring marijuana into Michigan after Canada's legalization [ClickOnDetroit]

The race for governor

Whitmer and Schuette: A brief look at Michigan's candidates for governor [Freep]

Bill Schuette, Gretchen Whitmer trade shots in testy gubernatorial debate [Oakland Press]

Seven key takeaways from heated Whitmer-Schuette debate [State News]

Truth Squad | Misleading attacks on Bill Schuette for Flint water crisis [Bridge]

Schuette, Whitmer aim early with plans to fix education [Detroit News]

Macomb County was key for Trump. But can it help Schuette stop the 'blue wave'? [MLive]

Schuette tells woman in video: 'I will do anything you want' [ClickOnDetroit]

Whitmer's running mate meets deadline to fix blighted Detroit house [Freep]

The race for U.S. Senate

WATCH: Michigan Senate candidates Stabenow, James debate [ClickOnDetroit]

Stabenow, James debate in Detroit: Fact-checking their claims [Freep]

Health care, tariffs key issues in Michigan Senate race [CBS News]

Michigan Senate candidate John James says swastika in ad was "terrible error" [CBS News]

Other stories

Michigan Supreme Court Race Has 6 Candidates for 2 Seats [U.S. News & World Report]

Michigan US House races break fundraising records [Michigan Radio]

Oakland County becomes epicenter of fight to control Michigan House [Detroit News]

Congressional candidate accused of assaulting wife says he will not drop out [Oakland Press]

Medical marijuana store first in Oakland County to get state license [Oakland Press]

Snoop Dogg might bring his marijuana business to Michigan if legalized [WZZM 13]

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.