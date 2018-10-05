The week in Michigan politics — 10/5/18

DETROIT - Here are the top political stories from across Michigan this week:

WDIV/Detroit News poll: Trump driving Michigan voter motivations [WDIV-Local 4]

Free Press poll: Michigan voters favor fixing roads over lower taxes [Free Press]

Poll: Stabenow maintains double-digit lead over James in Senate race [Detroit News]

Residents hear testimonies about PFAS chemicals at Senate hearing in Washington D.C. [Michigan Radio]

Michigan marijuana dispensaries get new deadline for approval, closure [Free Press]

Ballot proposals

Michigan proposal to legalize recreational marijuana on November ballot: What you need to know [WDIV-Local 4]

Group: $134M in marijuana taxes if Michigan ballot measure passes in November [WDIV-Local 4]

Poll: Michigan backs legalizing recreational marijuana, easier voting [Free Press]

Michigan voters to decide how their electoral maps are drawn [PBS]

The race for governor

WDIV/Detroit News poll: Whitmer keeps double-digit lead on Schuette in Michigan governor's race [WDIV-Local 4]

Schuette failed residents in Flint water crisis, say some community leaders [Michigan Radio]

Schuette lambastes Whitmer for 'misleading' ad on pension tax [Detroit News]

Truth Squad | Michigan Republicans, Schuette mislead on Nassar [Bridge]

Election 2018: Solving the puzzle of the candidates’ tax promises [Crain's Detroit Business]

Bill Schuette wants to fix roads while cutting taxes. Good luck with that. [Bridge]

Gretchen Whitmer’s plan for Michigan: $3B of promises and wishful thinking [Bridge]

Barack Obama endorses Gretchen Whitmer for governor [Oakland Press]

Despite PAC endorsing Schuette, some business leaders leaving to back Whitmer [Up North Live]

Founders: Not leaving Grand Rapids chamber over Schuette endorsement [Detroit News]

Bill Schuette, Gretchen Whitmer push for bus fixes to help Detroit schools [Bridge]

Gretchen Whitmer, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver to join workers’ Fight for $15 strike in Flint [NBC 25]

Whitmer proposes raising smoking age to 21 in Michigan [Metro Times]

Bankole: Why Schuette can win governorship [Detroit News]

Libertarian candidates tackle obstacles to keep place on ballot [Detroit News]

Detroit and Wayne County Should Split Up, Libertarian Suggests [Deadline Detroit]

Schuette, Whitmer quietly making transition plans [Crain's Detroit Business]

Other stories

Michigan Roll Call: A look at key votes [Holland Sentinel]

Michigan Republicans push ‘popular vote’ bills after trip to Hawaii [Bridge]

U.S. House candidate Rashida Tlaib arrested during wage protest in Detroit [CBS News]

Detroit Mayor's no-fault insurance lawsuit against Michigan asked to be thrown out [Fox 2]

First student-organized cannabis conference aims to educate the public about medical marijuana [Michigan Daily]

