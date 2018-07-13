The week in Michigan politics -- 7/13/18

DETROIT - Check out the following political stories from across the state.

Top headlines

Michigan to sue 3M as toxic PFAS chemicals taint waters

Michigan leaders react to president's Supreme Court pick

Gubernatorial race

Where Michigan governor candidates stand on fixing the roads

Gubernatorial candidate El-Sayed has bold agenda for Michigan

Calley toughens tone as governor candidate

Whitmer announces clean water plan

Schuette campaigns on jobs, bigger paychecks and experience

Snyder: Referral to FBI of complaint about AG Schuette 'a serious matter'

Thanedar uses business background and optimism in governor race

Thanedar's health care blunder

Other political news

A look at the congressional race in the 9th district

Tlaib proposes changes to Civil Rights Act

Anti-gerrymandering activists rally outside Deloitte offices in downtown Detroit

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.