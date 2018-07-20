The week in Michigan politics — 7/20/18

DETROIT - Check out the following political stories from across the state.

Top headlines

Bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers ask for tougher safeguards on PFAS health advisories [Michigan Radio/NPR]

Republic and Democratic lawmakers don't often agree. But Michigan representatives from both parties in Washington are sending a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency, asking administrators to change current PFAS standards. These chemicals contaminate drinking water and "have been linked to an increased risk of liver damage and pregnancy problems, among other health issues." PFAS have been detected in Michigan.

Foes, fans take redistricting fight to Michigan Supreme Court [Detroit News]

WDIV-Local 4 has been covering Michigan's redistricting battle extensively. On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that will determine whether a redistricting reform measure remains on the November ballot. We will continue to keep you updated as the lawsuit progresses.

Gubernatorial race

Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit [WDIV]

Prepare to Vote: The Candidates for Governor and Where They Stand on Issues [WDET]

Where Michigan governor candidates stand on taxes, spending [Bridge]

How governor candidates want to run Michigan [MLive]

Possible FBI investigation into Schuette unlikely to sway GOP voters [MLive]

Schuette campaign: FBI 'smear' organized by Whitmer fundraiser [Detroit News]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez adds Michigan to campaign schedule to help Democrat Abdul El-Sayed [Washington Post]

Thanedar goes on attack against Whitmer over health care [Detroit News]

U.S. Congress

House Dems, including Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell, launching Medicare for All Caucus [The Hill]

Rashida Tlaib, Bill Wild lead fundraising in Detroit's congressional race [Detroit Free Press]

Republican contenders for U.S. Senate voice full support for Trump [MLive]

