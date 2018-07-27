The week in Michigan politics — 7/27/18

DETROIT - Check out the following political stories from across the state.

Top headlines

Michigan elections bureau: Minimum wage, sick time drives have enough petitions for November ballot [WDIV]

Recreational marijuana: How Michigan's potential legalization compares to other states [WDIV]

LGBT bias probes to continue, state rights panel decides [Detroit News]

Progressive winds are blowing across America. We’re about to find out how strong they are in Michigan. [Daily Detroit]

Race for governor

Michigan governor poll: Bill Schuette, Gretchen Whitmer hold big leads [Detroit Free Press]

Michigan AG Bill Schuette says state law does not prohibit LGBT discrimination [WDIV]

Second grand jury investigation into Bill Schuette requested [MLive]

Truth Squad | Gretchen Whitmer says she’s fought two governors on school aid [Bridge]

Bernie Sanders endorses Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan governor's race [WDIV]

Abdul El-Sayed Is Running for Governor of Michigan on a Platform That Embraces the Future [Nation]

Get to know the candidates: Brian Calley [Fox 17]

U.S. Congressional races

Free Press poll: Republican race for U.S. Senate is deadlocked [Detroit Free Press]

Poll shows dead heat in Detroit's Congressional race [Metro Times]

Bishop's seat in Congress deemed 'toss up' [Detroit News]

