The week in Michigan politics (8/10/18)

DETROIT - Elections dominated political news this week. Here's our summary of top stories from across Michigan:

US Senate votes to spare Great Lakes program from cuts [Michigan Radio]

View all Michigan Primary Election results right here [WDIV]

2018 Michigan Primary Election results roundup [WDIV]

One of the biggest stories of the week (not just in Michigan, but across the country) is how well female candidates for office fared this primary season. Here, Gretchen Whitmer won the Democratic nomination for governor. Rashida Tlaib is virtually guaranteed to be the first Muslim woman elected to US Congress, representing Michigan's 13th District. And female candidates will be the face of both major parties in the race for Michigan's 11th Congressional District seat.

Michigan's biggest primary winners weren’t red or blue. They were women. [Bridge]

Michigan Primary Election 2018: Whitmer heads all-female Democratic ticket [AP]

Michigan Democrat likely to be first Muslim woman elected to Congress [CNN]

In battle of women, Epstein, Stevens to face off for key Congress seat [Free Press]

Andy Levin declares victory in 9th Congressional Democratic race [Michigan Radio]

MichMash: 'The Ballad of Betty Jean' [WDET]

Nolan Finley: Unity Schmunity. Snyder won't endorse Schuette yet [Detroit News]

$425M dairy processing facility expected to create 259 Michigan jobs [ClickOnDetroit]

Rep. Justin Amash questions Trump foreign policy accomplishments [The Week, WashPo]

"Are we still droning people? Yeah," he told The Washington Post. "Are we still running covert operations that weren't authorized by Congress? Yeah. Is the government still spying on Americans without warrants? Without due process. Yeah. When some libertarians talk about the great accomplishments we're seeing on foreign policy, I don't know what they're talking about.

Yes, your vote matters: Grosse Pointe Woods millage fails by 11 votes [Detroit News]

Yes, your vote matters, part 2: Macomb County SMART millage passes by 23 votes [Macomb Daily]

Rashida Tlaib on Flashpoint

Watch Flashpoint with Devin Scillian this week for our interview with Rashida Tlaib, plus a roundtable discussion with Nolan Finley, Stephen Henderson, Zoey Clark and Frank Beckman. Sunday, 10 a.m.

