The week in Michigan politics — 8/17/18

DETROIT - Here's our summary of top stories from across Michigan:

Metro Detroit, Michigan leaders react to death of Aretha Franklin [WDIV/Local 4]

The Upper Midwest swung to Trump in 2016. It may swing back to the Democrats in 2018 [CNN]

The Fight for Purity in Michigan and the Democratic Party [New Yorker]

Race for governor

Schuette, Whitmer Want Three Debates In Michigan Governor’s Race [CBS Detroit]

Schuette, the state’s attorney general, on Thursday proposed a minimum of three debates before November’s election — one in Detroit, one in Grand Rapids and an additional debate or debates in Flint, Lansing or Traverse City. Whitmer, a former legislative leader, is proposing three debates. She wants one in Detroit focused on education and skills training, one in Flint focused on water and infrastructure and one in Grand Rapids focused on health care.

Whitmer owes some of her win to Thanedar and Gov. Snyder [Alpena News]

Schuette names Lisa Lyons as running mate [Free Press]

Biden endorses Whitmer in Michigan's governor race [Free Press]

Dem ad criticizes Schuette's tax policies for 'super rich' [Detroit News]

U.S. Congressional races

Tlaib determined to be more responsive to Michigan's 13th District, take action in Congress [WDIV/Local 4]

Tlaib referenced the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and said she wants to push back against redlining, discriminatory practices in industries such as housing and auto insurance based on where a person lives. She also pointed to combating inequality in the public education system. One of the central tenets of her economic justice platform is establishing “neighborhood service centers” in Detroit, Downriver and Western Wayne County. These three locations would offer community resources like energy grants, free tax preparation and assistance with becoming a first-time home owner.

Tlaib Is the Left's Way Forward [Politico]

Legal opinion: Jones can hold both council seat, Conyers' seat [Free Press]

Other stories

U.S. Sen. Peters to host hearing on Line 5 oil pipeline [Free Press]

"An oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac would be an economic and environmental catastrophe that could disrupt the flow of commerce on the Great Lakes, damage our significant fishing and tourism industries, and threaten the drinking water supply for millions," said Peters, a Democrat.

Democratic legislator called Asian opponent 'ching-chong': report [The Hill]

Lawmakers call on governor to prevent shutdown of medical marijuana businesses [MLive]

Message from marijuana country: We love legal pot. Will Michigan? [Bridge]

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.