The week in Michigan politics — 8/24/18

The state's most significant political stories of the week

By Michael Crowe - Political Fellow

DETROIT - Here's our summary of top stories from across Michigan:

Flashpoint 8/19/18: L. Brooks Patterson and regional CEOs; Local politics roundtable [WDIV/Local 4]

U.S. senator gives Line 5 operator failing grade in public trust [MLive]

U.S. Senate subcommittee to target PFAS contamination [MLive]

EPA expert: DEQ officials admitted not using anti-corrosion controls in Flint [Detroit News]

Key moments in lead in water crisis in Flint, Michigan [Washington Post]

Lawmakers ask governor to halt scheduled shutdown of Michigan medical marijuana facilities [News-Herald]

Electoral politics

Gretchen Whitmer picks Garlin Gilchrist II as running mate in Michigan governor's race [WDIV/Local 4]

Court denies request for grand jury to investigate Schuette [Detroit News]

Whitmer leads Schuette in multiple Michigan gubernatorial polls [Metro Times]

John James wants six debates with Debbie Stabenow before U.S. Senate election [MLive]

Sen. Debbie Stabenow's campaign says she will debate Republican John James [Oakland Press]

Legislators decry 'dark money' influence in primary [Detroit News]

Where they stand: Michigan Secretary of State candidates [Bridge]

Democratic Secretary of State candidate pushes for more election security [WWMT]

Other stories

Officials along U.S. border prepare for legalization of marijuana in Canada [WDIV/Local 4]

Michigan Roll Call: Bills of note in Lansing [Holland Sentinel]

Poll: Likely Michigan voters support giving schools more of this [Free Press]

Michigan considers using internet sales tax revenue for road funding [Iosco News]

