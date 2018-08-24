The week in Michigan politics — 8/24/18

DETROIT - Here's our summary of top stories from across Michigan:
Flashpoint 8/19/18: L. Brooks Patterson and regional CEOs; Local politics roundtable [WDIV/Local 4]
U.S. senator gives Line 5 operator failing grade in public trust [MLive]
U.S. Senate subcommittee to target PFAS contamination [MLive]
EPA expert: DEQ officials admitted not using anti-corrosion controls in Flint [Detroit News]
Key moments in lead in water crisis in Flint, Michigan [Washington Post]
Lawmakers ask governor to halt scheduled shutdown of Michigan medical marijuana facilities [News-Herald]
Electoral politics
Gretchen Whitmer picks Garlin Gilchrist II as running mate in Michigan governor's race [WDIV/Local 4]
Court denies request for grand jury to investigate Schuette [Detroit News]
Whitmer leads Schuette in multiple Michigan gubernatorial polls [Metro Times]
John James wants six debates with Debbie Stabenow before U.S. Senate election [MLive]
Sen. Debbie Stabenow's campaign says she will debate Republican John James [Oakland Press]
Legislators decry 'dark money' influence in primary [Detroit News]
Where they stand: Michigan Secretary of State candidates [Bridge]
Democratic Secretary of State candidate pushes for more election security [WWMT]
Other stories
Officials along U.S. border prepare for legalization of marijuana in Canada [WDIV/Local 4]
Michigan Roll Call: Bills of note in Lansing [Holland Sentinel]
Poll: Likely Michigan voters support giving schools more of this [Free Press]
Michigan considers using internet sales tax revenue for road funding [Iosco News]
