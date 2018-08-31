The week in Michigan politics — 8/31/18

DETROIT - Here's our summary of top stories from across Michigan:

Will Anyone Be Held at Fault Over Flint? [City Lab]

The highest-ranking official to face criminal charges for the Flint water crisis is still on active duty as the director of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services. And in the state’s aggressive but slow-moving investigation of itself, the public is paying the courtroom costs—all of them.

Prosecutors argue that Nick Lyon, the DHHS director, is responsible for involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office in connection to Flint’s ill-fated water switch. In addition to the infamous lead contamination, the mismanagement of the water may also have caused an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, a virulent type of pneumonia that killed 12 people and sickened 90 in 2014 and 2015. (There’s a good chance that there were more cases.) It wasn’t made public until January 2016. Last week, after a lengthy preliminary examination, Lyon was bound over for trial, with the judge ruling that there is probable cause that the delay contributed to deaths.