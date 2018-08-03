The week in Michigan politics — 8/3/18

DETROIT - Check out the following political stories from across the state.

Top headlines

Michigan Supreme Court: Anti-gerrymandering initiative will get public vote in November [WDIV]

New polls show Democrats with huge leads in the Midwest in 2018 midterms [Vox]

Race for governor

Michigan governor's race on pace to break spending record [Michigan Radio]

Prepare to Vote: Redistricting and the Candidates for Michigan Governor [WDET]

Watch Michigan candidates discuss Line 5 pipeline in new documentary [Metro Times]

Where they stand: Michigan governor candidates on jobs and the economy [Bridge]

Bernie Sanders endorses Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan governor's race [WDIV]

U.S. Congressional races

Report: Poll shows Stabenow beating either Republican in November [Free Press]

Donald Trump endorses John James in Michigan's U.S. Senate race [MLive]

Levin appears to have sizable lead on Lipton in 9th District race [Free Press]

GOP fight for 11th District U.S. House seat goes negative [Detroit News]

Here's who seems to be leading in run for Trott's U.S. House seat [Free Press]

Here's who is leading the race to replace Rep. John Conyers [Free Press]

Be Heard. Go Vote!

A reminder to “Be Heard – and Go Vote!” this election season. The Aug. 7 primary election is your first chance to weigh in on big races for governor, U.S. Congress and the State Legislature. Unfortunately, last time around turnout was less than half of the voting public in southeast Michigan. We all have political opinions. Don’t just share them on social media. Share them in the voting booth.

