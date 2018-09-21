The week in Michigan politics — 9/21/18

DETROIT - Here are the top political stories from across Michigan this week:
Sen. Debbie Stabenow wants FBI investigation of allegations against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh [Michigan Radio]
California university professor Christine Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh tried to rape her when he was 17 and she was 15. Her attorneys say she is willing to speak with the Senate Judiciary Committee, but not prior to an FBI investigation.
Stabenow says there's good reason for that approach.
"It's important it not be just 'he said, she said," Stabenow says. "The FBI frequently goes back with new information to do more with a background check."
Stabenow says in this case, there was allegedly another person in the room where Ford says the assault happened.
Michigan Roll Call: A look at key votes [Holland Sentinel]
In Michigan, Female Candidates Target a Key Trump Bloc: Union Voters [New York Times]
The race for governor
Medicaid expansion hangs in balance in Michigan gov race [Detroit News]
Whitmer's plan to fix Michigan roads could raise taxes [MLive]
Truth Squad: Bill Schuette is falsely blamed for ignoring PFAS victims [Bridge]
Bill Schuette no longer touts Trump ties, but president’s shadow follows [Bridge]
Prominent GOP Figures Vow to Help Gretchen Whitmer Get Elected Governor [Deadline Detroit]
Bill Schuette Probing Priest Sexual Abuse of Children [Deadline Detroit]
‘Underdog’ Schuette pushes tax cut, AG record [Marquette Mining Journal]
Local businesses express outrage on social media after GR Chamber of Commerce endorses Schuette for governor [Fox 17 News]
Other stories
Are Michigan Republicans in Trouble in November Election? [WDET]
The first polling looking at Michigan’s general election after the August primaries doesn’t look good for Republican candidates and causes.
A survey of 600 likely Michigan voters conducted for The Detroit News and WDIV-TV shows Democratic nominee for governor Gretchen Whitmer with a nearly 14-percent lead over Republican Bill Schuette. It also shows heavy advantages for Democrats in a number of other races and questions posed to participants.
But is it wise to make any assumptions based on one poll? After what happened in 2016, should we trust these polls to accurately reflect the temperature of likely voters?
Judge stops Michigan from closing pot shops [ABC 57 News]
State aims to have permanent medical pot rules in place by late November [Detroit News]
Michigan police departments concerned about possible impact of recreational marijuana [ClickOnDetroit]
Recreational marijuana may mean changes for rural communities in Michigan [Michigan Radio]
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.