The week in Michigan politics — 9/21/18

DETROIT - Here are the top political stories from across Michigan this week:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow wants FBI investigation of allegations against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh [Michigan Radio]

California university professor Christine Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh tried to rape her when he was 17 and she was 15. Her attorneys say she is willing to speak with the Senate Judiciary Committee, but not prior to an FBI investigation.

Stabenow says there's good reason for that approach.

"It's important it not be just 'he said, she said," Stabenow says. "The FBI frequently goes back with new information to do more with a background check."

Stabenow says in this case, there was allegedly another person in the room where Ford says the assault happened.