The week in Michigan politics — 9/28/18

Flint water charge dismissed against DEQ analyst who took plea deal [MLive]

Voting

Register to vote by Oct. 9 for November general election [Oakland Press]

5 things to know about the voting rights ballot initiative [Michigan Radio]

How a shadow Republican group gerrymandered Michigan – sparking a backlash [Bridge]

A Grassroots Call to Ban Gerrymandering [The Atlantic]

Michigan's proposal to stop gerrymandering may not end rancor [Free Press]

National popular vote in Michigan - Speaker Leonard says "I am 100 percent opposed" [WWMT]

The race for governor

Race for Mich. governor may be tightening: Whitmer leads Schuette by 8 [Free Press]

Whitmer, Schuette butt heads over GOP's Nassar advertisement [ClickOnDetroit]

Here's why the Larry Nassar scandal has become part of the gubernatorial race [Michigan Radio]

'Schuette, Hands Off My Healthcare' Michigan Democratic Party rally taking place Saturday in Detroit [ClickOnDetroit]

Michigan progressive El-Sayed launches PAC after governor run [POLITICO]

Other stories

Bishop v. Slotkin: Why this may be a great congressional race to watch [Free Press]

Charges fly in Bishop, Slotkin race — here's what's true [Free Press]

Detroit-area college hosting voter forum ahead of midterms [ClickOnDetroit]

Stabenow: Time for Congress to "come together" to protect Mueller probe [Michigan Radio]

Don't expect much action at state Capitol until lame duck [Michigan Radio]

Democratic candidate for Michigan house accused of embezzling $100K [Fox 2]

AG Schuette opens investigation into all state Catholic dioceses [Midland Daily News]

Former Michigan governor: Kavanaugh accuser’s behavior ‘consistent’ with sexual assault victims [The Hill]

