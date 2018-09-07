The week in Michigan politics — 9/7/18

DETROIT - Here are the top political stories from across Michigan this week:

GOP-led Legislature may stymie 2 Michigan ballot drives [Denton Record-Chronicle]

Michigan Republicans may use a new tactic to stymie a pair of ballot initiatives that would raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave: adopt the laws themselves ahead of the November election, then change those measures later.

The unprecedented strategy is being pushed within the GOP-led Legislature so it’s easier to alter — Democrats say “gut” — the proposals with simple majority votes.

If the public approves the measures, future amendments would require the support of three-fourths of both chambers.

The maneuver might also lead to fewer Democratic voters being driven to turn out at the polls.