The week in Michigan politics — 9/7/18

DETROIT - Here are the top political stories from across Michigan this week:
GOP-led Legislature may stymie 2 Michigan ballot drives [Denton Record-Chronicle]
Michigan Republicans may use a new tactic to stymie a pair of ballot initiatives that would raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave: adopt the laws themselves ahead of the November election, then change those measures later.
The unprecedented strategy is being pushed within the GOP-led Legislature so it’s easier to alter — Democrats say “gut” — the proposals with simple majority votes.
If the public approves the measures, future amendments would require the support of three-fourths of both chambers.
The maneuver might also lead to fewer Democratic voters being driven to turn out at the polls.
Minimum wage group vows suit if Michigan GOP lawmakers stymie ballot measure [WDIV-Local 4 News]
Michigan makes progress with recreational marijuana ballot proposal [WDIV-Local 4 News]
Legislature mulls adopt-and-amend plan on minimum wage, sick time proposals [MLive]
Gov. Snyder drops felony conviction question from job, license applications [Michigan Radio]
How Michigan can reduce its prison population [Free Press]
The race for governor
Right-to-work repeal push pits Whitmer against Schuette [Detroit News]
Whitmer: Respecting teachers is "fundamental" to solving Michigan's literacy problem [Michigan Radio]
Schuette’s literacy plans: A-F school rankings, financial incentives, state literacy director [Michigan Radio]
Schuette goes to bat for ExxonMobil; brief calls climate change ‘unsettled science’ [Bridge]
Rick Snyder won't endorse Bill Schuette for Michigan governor [Free Press]
Other stories
U.S. House panel set to hold hearing on PFAS contamination [Detroit News]
Snyder renews call for cleanup, water fees: ‘Look at Parchment’ [Detroit News]
Gallery: Under a Relentless Sun, Labor Marches Proudly in Detroit [Deadline Detroit]
Will socialism rise again? It once brought great benefits to Detroit [Free Press]
Rashida Tlaib Plans to Be Part of a New Era in the House [New York Times]
Outside groups take to airwaves in 8th Congressional District, governor's race [MLive]
College Democrats sue over 'restrictive' Michigan voting laws [Detroit News]
