Trump won't be delivering State of the Union speech in Michigan

A Michigan lawmaker invited President Trump to deliver his State of the Union address in Lansing, instead of Washington last week -- but it appears Trump has declined the offer.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield sent a letter to Trump, making the offer in light of Speaker Pelosi's request to postpone the annual address due to the ongoing shutdown.

"There is no higher loyalty or obligation than to the people we serve and the communities we represent, and no partisan gamesmanship should stand in the way of that service. Because of that, this chamber and this speaker are willing to put people before politics for this important decision," Chatfield wrote.

"Washington D.C.. may be bogged down in partisan politics, but Michigan is different," Chatfield continued.

On Tuesday, however, Speaker Chatfield tweeted that he spoke to President Trump, tweeting "I understand you have other plans for #SOTU, but as we discussed, I look forward to hosting you in Michigan again soon."

Meanwhile, the White House has taken steps toward delivering the speech on schedule, despite objections from Pelosi.

The White House asked the House of Representatives sergeant-at-arms for a walk-through -- but did not receive it -- in preparation for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address, a White House official confirmed Tuesday.

The request to the sergeant-at-arms was not granted Monday. As to being open to a later date, as mentioned in the email, that is not immediately clear. The sergeant-at-arms last week postponed a planned walk-through for White House officials after Pelosi's request.

