Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Detroit Economic Club

DETROIT - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Detroit next week.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the Detroit Economic Club on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. He is not scheduled to hold a press conference or take questions from the audience.

Tickets are available to current Club members and their guests only. The event will be held at Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac.

Pence was last in Michigan in April, making stops in Detroit and Taylor to talk about the auto industry.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.