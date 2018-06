DETROIT - After four Republican candidates for Michigan governor debate on Thursday night, watch a special post-debate discussion right here on ClickOnDetroit.

The candidates participating in the debate include:

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley

State Sen. Patrick Colbeck

Dr. Jim Hines

Attorney General Bill Schuette

READ: Michigan Republican gubernatorial debate: Meet the candidates

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.