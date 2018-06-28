WATCH LIVE: Republican candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit

DETROIT - Four Republican candidates for Michigan governor will debate Thursday night in Detroit.

The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit.

The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit.

The candidates include:

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley

State Sen. Patrick Colbeck

Dr. Jim Hines

Attorney General Bill Schuette

The candidates will discuss their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.

Award-winning journalist and Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian will serve as moderator for this debate.

