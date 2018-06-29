WATCH: Republican candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit

DETROIT - Four Republican candidates for Michigan governor debated Thursday night in Detroit.

The debate originated from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit.

Related: 6 moments from the Michigan Republican gubernatorial debate in Detroit

The candidates include:

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley

State Sen. Patrick Colbeck

Dr. Jim Hines

Attorney General Bill Schuette

The candidates discussed their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.

Award-winning journalist and Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian served as moderator for this debate.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.