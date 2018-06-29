Michigan Politics

WATCH: Republican candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit

Calley, Colbeck, Hines, Schuette square off in debate

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT - Four Republican candidates for Michigan governor debated Thursday night in Detroit. 

The debate originated from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit.

The candidates include: 

  • Lt. Gov. Brian Calley
  • State Sen. Patrick Colbeck
  • Dr. Jim Hines
  • Attorney General Bill Schuette 

The candidates discussed their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.

Award-winning journalist and Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian served as moderator for this debate. 

 

