WATCH: Republican candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit

DETROIT - Four Republican candidates for Michigan governor debated Thursday night in Detroit.
The debate originated from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit.
The candidates include:
- Lt. Gov. Brian Calley
- State Sen. Patrick Colbeck
- Dr. Jim Hines
- Attorney General Bill Schuette
The candidates discussed their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.
Award-winning journalist and Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian served as moderator for this debate.
