WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters narrowly oppose Kavanaugh's nomination

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies in front of Senate Judiciary Committee.

DETROIT - By a margin of 40.3 percent to 44.7 percent, Michigan voters narrowly oppose Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

 

WDIV/Detroit News poll results.

 

Meanwhile, 15.0 percent of Michigan voters are undecided on the issue, according to the poll. 

Here's how the issue breaks down among voters: 

  • 27.8 percent of voters strongly support the nomination but 37.0 percent strongly oppose the nomination.
  • Among Independent voters, 39.2 percent support the nomination while 34.3 percent oppose the nomination.
  • Men support the nomination by a margin of 45.8 percent to 39.6 percent.  
  • But women strongly oppose the nomination by a margin of 35.2 percent to 49.4 percent -- 42.0 percent of women strongly oppose the nomination.   
  • In September, voters were split with 36.3 percent supporting the nomination and 38.8 percent opposing the nomination.   
  • 90.7 percent of voters have heard about the allegations made by women against Brett Kavanaugh; 33.5 percent believe Brett Kavanaugh; 41.2 percent believe the women; 24.1 percent are unsure who to believe.
  • Men are split with 37.4 percent believing Brett Kavanaugh and 34.0 percent believe the women, with 27.5 percent unsure.
  • But 48.0 percent of women believe the women bringing the accusations with only 29.7 percent believing Brett Kavanaugh -- 20.8 percent are unsure. This represents an 18.3 percent advantage of women believing the accusers over Brett Kavanaugh.  

 

WDIV/Detroit News poll results.

 

Independent voters believe the accusers over Brett Kavanaugh by a margin of 28.4 percent to 34.1 percent.

 

WDIV/Detroit News poll results.

 

More poll results: 

Poll methodology: 

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 30-October 2, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence; 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone; 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.  

