WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters narrowly oppose Kavanaugh's nomination

DETROIT - By a margin of 40.3 percent to 44.7 percent, Michigan voters narrowly oppose Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

WDIV/Detroit News poll results.

Meanwhile, 15.0 percent of Michigan voters are undecided on the issue, according to the poll.

Here's how the issue breaks down among voters:

27.8 percent of voters strongly support the nomination but 37.0 percent strongly oppose the nomination .

. Among Independent voters , 39.2 percent support the nomination while 34.3 percent oppose the nomination.

, 39.2 percent support the nomination while 34.3 percent oppose the nomination. Men support the nomination by a margin of 45.8 percent to 39.6 percent.

by a margin of 45.8 percent to 39.6 percent. But women strongly oppose the nomination by a margin of 35.2 percent to 49.4 percent -- 42.0 percent of women strongly oppose the nomination.

by a margin of 35.2 percent to 49.4 percent -- 42.0 percent of women strongly oppose the nomination. In September, voters were split with 36.3 percent supporting the nomination and 38.8 percent opposing the nomination.

90.7 percent of voters have heard about the allegations made by women against Brett Kavanaugh; 33.5 percent believe Brett Kavanaugh; 41.2 percent believe the women; 24.1 percent are unsure who to believe.

made by women against Brett Kavanaugh; 33.5 percent believe Brett Kavanaugh; 41.2 percent believe the women; 24.1 percent are unsure who to believe. Men are split with 37.4 percent believing Brett Kavanaugh and 34.0 percent believe the women, with 27.5 percent unsure.

and 34.0 percent believe the women, with 27.5 percent unsure. But 48.0 percent of women believe the women bringing the accusations with only 29.7 percent believing Brett Kavanaugh -- 20.8 percent are unsure. This represents an 18.3 percent advantage of women believing the accusers over Brett Kavanaugh.

WDIV/Detroit News poll results.

Independent voters believe the accusers over Brett Kavanaugh by a margin of 28.4 percent to 34.1 percent.

WDIV/Detroit News poll results.

More poll results:

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 30-October 2, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence; 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone; 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.