WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters oppose Trump's wall by 21-point margin

President Donald Trump's border wall prototypes stand near the U.S.-Mexico border on July 16, 2018, in San Diego.

DETROIT - Michigan voters strongly oppose funding President Donald Trump's wall, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Michigan voters blamed Trump for shutdown, don't support wall funding

Michigan voters were asked who they blame most for the shutdown of the federal government.

45.2 percent blame President Trump.

26.0 percent blame Congressional Democrats.

21.8 percent blame everyone equally.

3.3 percent blame Congressional Republicans.

Michigan voters were asked which of two positions on the government shutdown more closely reflects their position.

By a 21- point margin, a large majority of Michigan voters oppose spending $5.7 billion for a border wall. 61.9 percent of women oppose funding for the wall.

By a margin of 29.2 percent-62.0 percent, Independent voters OPPOSE funding of the border wall.

By a margin of 41.5 percent-43.6 percent, Michigan voters are narrowly split on a deal that would create a path to permanent citizenship for Dreamers in exchange for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the nation’s southern border. 27.3 percent of voters strongly oppose this deal.

Methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 24-26, 2019 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the Glengariff Group, Inc. as part of our public polling program and provided to WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

