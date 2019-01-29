WDIV/Detroit News poll: Most Michigan voters believe country on wrong track

DETROIT - A growing number of Michigan voters believe the country is on the wrong track, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

The new poll found a 10-point drop in Michigan voters who believe the U.S. is on the right track, while most voters are optimistic about the direction of the state and Detroit.

Drop in national right track

Voters were asked if the nation was on the right track or the wrong track. Throughout 2018, Michigan voters were consistent in their views. Today, 55.7 percent of Michigan now view the nation on the wrong track – a ten-point drop in the percentage of Michigan voters who believe the nation is on the right track.

86.1 percent of black voters believe the nation is on the wrong track.

54.0 percent of Independent voters believe the nation is on the wrong track. 27.1 percent of leaning Republicans and 23.0 percent of strong Republicans believe the nation is on the wrong track.

86 percent of Democratic voters believe the nation is on the wrong track.

Michigan voters optimistic about state, Detroit

Voters were asked if Michigan was on the right track or wrong track. 48.0 percent believe the state is on the right track. Only 29.3 percent believe the state is on the wrong track. For the first time in the past fifteen years, less than 30 percent of voters believe the state is on the wrong track.

Democratic, Independent, and leaning Republican voters strongly believe Michigan is on the right track. The only voters that believe Michigan is on the wrong track are strong Republican voters.

By a margin of 44.7 percent-19.3 percent, Michigan voters believe Detroit is on the right track. These numbers are consistent with September 2018 when voters believed Detroit was on the right track by a margin of 49.8 percent-20.1 percent.

Methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 24-26, 2019 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the Glengariff Group, Inc. as part of our public polling program and provided to WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

