White House correspondent April Ryan to moderate presidential candidates forum in Detroit

DETROIT - American Urban Radio White House Correspondent and political analyst April Ryan will moderate the NAACP's Presidential Candidates Forum at the 110th National Convention on Wednesday, July 24, at 9:30 a.m. in Detroit.

The forum, which will take place at the COBO Center, offers candidates and convention attendees alike the opportunity to discuss solutions to some of the most critical issues we face as a nation.

Confirmed presidential candidates include:

• Joe Biden, Former U.S. Vice President

• Cory Booker, United States Senator

• Julián Castro, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

• Kamala Harris, United States Senator

• Amy Klobuchar, United States Senator

• Beto O’Rourke, Former Member of the United States House of Representatives

• Bernie Sanders, United States Senator

• Elizabeth Warren, United States Senator

• Bill Weld, Former Governor of Massachusetts



“As a media trailblazer, April Ryan is a journalist who continues to create distinguished bodies of work with an extraordinary depth, scope and significance to people in the Black community,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of NAACP. “We are honored to have her moderate our Presidential Candidates Forum and look forward to hearing the candidates address some of the most critical issues we face today.”

